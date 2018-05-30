Celebrate World Oceans Day with Hike to Summit of Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain June 8th

“With every drop of water you drink, every breath you take, you’re connected to the sea” – Sylvia Earle.

Experience the connection between land and sea during the upcoming World Oceans Day Hike to the summit of Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain in Oswald West State Park on Friday, June 8. This FREE guided hike is part of the Explore Nature Tillamook Coast series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Hosted by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, these meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy.

The climb to the summit of Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain offers stunning views of the Nehalem River valley, Nehalem Bay and watershed, Oswald West State Park and the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve. An area where ocean and land conservation meet, this 5 mile round-trip hike will highlight the interconnection of the marine and terrestrial environment along the North Coast and the vital work being done to protect these areas.

Celebrate World Oceans Day with Lower Nehalem Watershed Council and Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve with a special toast atop Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain. Participants will receive a reusable water bottle and we’ll provide the sparkling cider!

Date & Time: Hike is scheduled for June 8, at 4:30 pm. Expect to spend 3 – 3.5 hours on the trail.

Location: Follow signs for and meet at Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain SOUTH Trailhead parking area located on the east side of HWY 101, just south of milepost 40 and 2 miles south of Short Sands Beach in Oswald West State Park. Parking is limited – please carpool when possible.

Cost: Free to attend! Suggested tax-exempt donations of $10 are to help Lower Nehalem Watershed Council and Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve provide quality programs like these.

Difficulty: Rated moderate to hard. The trail is steep at times and was damaged some by winter storms. Be prepared to scamper over or under sizable fallen trees and larger rocks blocking the trail.

Additional Information: There are no bathrooms or drinking water facilities on this hike. Bring a sack dinner or snacks and plenty of water. Weather on the Oregon Coast is unpredictable and trails can be slick and muddy. Please be prepared and bring appropriate gear and clothing.

Explore Nature is partially funded by the Economic Development Council of Tillamook County, Visit Tillamook Coast, and the Travel Oregon Forever Fund.

For details, contact Lower Nehalem Watershed Council at (503).368.7424 or Cape Falcon Marine Reserve at capefalconmr@gmail.com