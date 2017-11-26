Celebrate the Season at Tillamook County Pioneer Museum’s Festival of Trees



The Festival of Trees at the Pioneer Museum provides festive trees decorated in a variety of themes and put up for auction to benefit the Museum’s programs.

The Gala Event and Silent Auction is Friday, December 8 from 5:30 to 8 PM. The Festival of Trees can be previewed starting at 10 AM on Saturday, December 2nd. Don’t miss the chance to dress up and celebrate the Season at this fun and festive event!

Tickets are $30 per person and include two glasses of Blue Heron wine and heavy hors d’oeuvres. A limited amount of tickets for the Festival of Trees Gala and they are selling quickly. Be sure and stop by TCPM to pick yours up before they sell out.

See you at the Museum!



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

