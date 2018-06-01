Celebrate Route 6: GREAT SPEAKER SERIES ON EXPLORING FOREST USES JUNE 16th at Tillamook County Pioneer Museum

As part of the “Celebrate Route 6” schedule of events, the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum will be hosting a discussion on Oregon’s forests on Saturday, June 16 at 3 pm in the museum’s Main Gallery, 2106 Second Street. Oregon Humanities’ Conversation Project Facilitator Mariah Acton will be leading the program called “Seeing the Forest for the Trees; Stewarding Our Public Forests.”

Because we live in a state with abundant forests, we all see something different when we look into the woods. Oregon is known for both its timber industry and its deep environmental values. In this conversation, we will explore the values, identities, and beliefs we each have about our forests and what we, as a state, do to steward, manage, and protect this special resource.

Ms. Acton is a graduate of the University of Oregon and she now works as a Strategic Business Analyst for Oregon Housing and Community Services in Salem, facilitating agency decision-making spaces and doing stakeholder engagement. As a recent social science researcher for the US Forest Service and a volunteer facilitator with forest collaboratives in the southern Willamette Valley, Ms. Acton recognizes that this is an exciting time for public-driven, sustainable forest management, and she appreciates that there are more conversations to be had.

Please note the change in time from our TCPM speakers from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM to allow for better parking after the Farmer’s Market. For more information on this speaker, please call the Pioneer Museum at 503.842.4553 or visit their website at www.tcpm.org.

Oregon Humanities’ Conversation Project is made possible thanks to the support of the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Oregon Cultural Trust, the Rose E. Tucker Charitable Trust, the Kinsman Foundation, the Roundhouse Foundation, the Emily Georges Gottfried Fund of the Oregon Jewish Community Foundation, NW Natural, and The Standard.