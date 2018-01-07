Celebrate MLK Day with Love Coalition and Habitat for Humanity Community Day of Service Jan. 15

Join Habitat for Humanity and The Love Coalition by helping provide home modifications for community members in need through Habitat’s Ramps & Rails program serving seniors, people with disabilities, and veterans. No building skills required. Sign-up at www.tillamookhabitat.org

You will be contacted and assigned a project location where you will meet your team of 5-7 people and your team leader.

Breakfast provided at each work site.

FREE Lunch (featuring Chef Jake Burden) and celebration of community to follow at Nehalem Bay UMC Church, 36050 10th Street, Nehalem

For Questions call Cami Aufdermauer at 503-812-4485 or

LaNicia Williams @ 425-243-3765.

On Monday, January 15th we will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a community day of service from 8:30am – 1pm. The Oregon Coast Love Coalition is partnering with Habitat for Humanity to provide service within our community through Tillamook County Habitat’s Ramps & Rails Program which offers in-home safety modifications for qualifying seniors, people with disabilities, and veterans. Habitat works with low-income people who are not otherwise able to afford materials and labor to build ramps, install grab bars, and other home modifications to help people age safely in their own home. By using volunteer labor, discounted building materials, and financial donations from the community, we are able to keep the cost of repairs as low as possible for this marginalized population.

We are seeking volunteers to work in teams of 5-7 people at various locations throughout the community to help those in need of either Ramps & Rails or a Brush with Kindness paint projects.

To participate in the County wide day of service please sign up at www.tillamookhabitat.org.

We are also looking for skilled laborers who are able to lead each volunteer crew. This would entail: assessing what materials are needed at the site prior to the project, ensuring materials are on the jobsite, and managing the volunteers.

Here are some examples of projects you could be working on:

Central Tillamook: Paint a Senior’s kitchen

North County (Nehalem): Hang drywall on the ceiling for a person with disabilities

North County: Build a ramp for an Army Veteran.

Rockaway: Build a ramp for a Senior in need

South County: Put a roof on a house for a Veteran (Skilled Laborers only)

South County (Netarts HWY): Build steps and rails for a Senior

A continental breakfast for team members will be served at each location. Following work at approximately 1 p.m., we will have a community lunch prepared by Jake Burden, owner of Offshore Grill (Rockaway, OR) at Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church, 36050 10th St., Nehalem OR.

If you have the day off, please consider joining us and encouraging others as well.