CARTM Memorabilia for Sale & Closing Day Dec. 30th for The Refindery

Would you like something special to remember the CARTM-as-a-Transfer-Station era? CARTM has taken down The Refindery’s unique collection of art. There are two ways you can own a piece of it!

Some art is directly for sale. Look for the white tags. Prices are firm; there are no discounts.

Bid on about 20 other art pieces in our silent auction! The silent auction opens Sunday, Dec. 30th at 10 am and closes Sunday afternoon at 3 pm. You must be present to pay for and pick up your item Sunday between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. or on Monday (Dec. 31) between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Please plan to pay with cash, debit card, or credit card.

We’re still digging out the memorabilia. For more photos of auction and art items, please see our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CARTMREFINDERY/



We also still have some regular merchandise that needs to go. Donate what you will and take it away!

Please don’t call the staff with questions about individual items. Thanks!

We will be having music on Sunday afternoon, and we invite the public up to take whatever regular merchandise that’s left (excluding store fixtures, art, silent auction items, shelving) they would like for free or donations.

Open 10 am – 4 pm, Saturday, December 29 and Sunday, December 30.