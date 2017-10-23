CARE’s Warming Center Volunteer Training Meetings – Oct. 23 & Nov. 1

Would you like to help at CARE’s Tillamook Warming Center?

On the coldest and most miserable nights in Tillamook would you like to help those experiencing homelessness?

CARE is once again partnering with volunteers in the community to create a warming center to be opened when the weather creates conditions that are life threatening.

We need volunteers to set up, clean up and staff the night time hours. The center will open at 8pm and close at 9am. All volunteers will receive training and can choose which of the volunteer activities they would like to do.

We are planning to be ready to open any time after November 15th. Please join us at one of the scheduled meeting times below if you are interested in becoming a volunteer to help provide a warm safe place for those experiencing homelessness in Tillamook.

Informational Meetings will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on:

Monday, October 23th at 5:30pm

Wednesday, November 1st at 5:30pm

If you are unable to attend and would like more information, please call CARE at 503-842-5261.