Caregiver Support “OHP and Me” August 14th

Join Northwest Senior and Disability Services on August 14th for Caregiver Support Group for this month’s presentation “OHP (Oregon Health Plan) and Me”, guest speaker Heather Oberst, MS, Columbia Pacific CCO will provide an overview of the Oregon Health Plan and the Columbia Pacific CCo including benefits and guidelines for adults 55 and over.

Presentation: 1:30 — 2:30 pm OHP and Me: Learning how managed care and the Oregon Health Plan serve consumers in our area. Answers to common questions about medical benefits and information on specialty services covered by the Oregon Health Plan. 

2:45 pm – Group sharing

Location: Northwest Senior and Disability Services, 5010 East Third St., Tillamook

Facilitator: Stacie Zuercher 503-815-2062 RSVP or walk in’s welcome.

For more information, go to www.nwsds.org



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

