CARE Warming Center OPEN Tonight Feb. 20, and Next Two Nights, Feb. 21 and Feb. 22

The Warming Center sheltered an average of 5 people for the last two days, February 18th and 19th.

Thank you community, we couldn’t have done it without your donations and the volunteers who operate the center in inclement weather.

The Warming Center will be open again tonight, Tuesday the 20th, and the next two nights February 21st and February 22nd, as temperatures continue to fall below freezing at night.

The Warming Center is located at 5th and Miller Streets in Tillamook. The open hours are from 8:00pm to 9:00am.

Please post this opening and share with anyone you know that could benefit from a safe place to stay tonight.

There are supplies that the Warming Center is still in need of:

Bottled Water

Instant oatmeal packets

Noodle Cups

Please bring your donations to the CARE office at 2310 First Street, Tillamook between the hours of 9-4.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

