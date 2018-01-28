CARE, Inc. Surpasses Campaign Half-way Mark to Purchase Organization’s Building

Tillamook, OR January 26, 2018: CARE, Inc. recently announced the public launch of its “Home for CARE Campaign”. This $750,000 effort will provide the funds needed to assure CARE, Inc. can secure a permanent home to provide essential support services to the community. With over 50% of the funds needed already committed, CARE is well on its way to purchasing its First Street location, creating long-term stability for the agency and the clients they serve.

Some of Tillamook’s leading companies, regional foundations and generous private donors are leading the effort. The Tillamook County Creamery Association has committed $75,000, Adventist Health has committed $25,000, The Oregon Community Foundation has given $50,000, Spirit Mountain Community Fund $50,000 and with other significant foundation and individual donations bringing the total given so far to over $450,000.

“The board of CARE, Inc. is grateful to the many dedicated community leaders and donors who are actively engaged in helping us achieve the ambitious $750,000 goal for the Home for CARE Campaign,” said Erin Skaar, executive director. “Momentum is building, with over 50% of the funds needed already committed. We are grateful to our generous lead donors, including The Tillamook County Creamery Association, Adventist Health, The Oregon Community Foundation, Spirit Mountain Community Fund and the many generous individual donors, for their transformative gifts. Their commitment to the well-being of the entire community through their support of CARE will assure we can be here for those who need us most, both now and in the future.”

“We supported this critical campaign for CARE because we know that they provide help and hope to some of Tillamook County’s most vulnerable residents,” said Sarah Beaubien of the Tillamook County Creamery Association. “As part of our Community Enrichment efforts to help build resilience in Tillamook, we are committed to working collaboratively in our communities to solve complex social issues. We know that CARE provides the critical support that helps people to get back on their feet and the resources to assure they can move ahead, not fall behind. When a family faces an unexpected financial crisis and are at risk of eviction, CARE is there for them. When a disabled veteran struggles to pay their heating bill, CARE is there. This makes a stronger, more stable community for all of us.”

To learn more about how you can help, please contact Erin Skaar at eskaar@careinc.org, or 503-842-5261.