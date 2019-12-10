CARE Gathers Donations, Prepares for 2020 Homeless Connect

CARE is excited to share that preparations for Project Homeless Connect 2020 are well underway. People can get involved by donating tents, tarps and sleeping bags at Tillamook County Libraries, by visiting the Tillamook branch of Columbia Bank to make donations by bidding on Silent Auction items, or participate in one of their many holiday themed fundraising events, or contacting CARE to volunteer.

CARE is pleased to once again be partnering with the Tillamook County Library to collect tents, sleeping bags, tarps and other cold weather and personal essentials. Donations can be made at any Tillamook County library branch.

For the third straight year, Project Homeless Connect will also be supported in part by the Columbia Bank Warm Hearts drive. Each year Columbia Bank branches collect cash donations and cold weather clothing to support the communities they serve. Here at home, all the donations collected by the Tillamook and Manzanita branches of Columbia Bank stay local, and will support Project Homeless Connect.

Columbia Bank will be collecting donations throughout the month of December. The Tillamook branch has special events throughout the month that you won’t want to miss. There is a silent auction going on now that will run throughout December. Auction items will be closed and added each week, so check in regularly to see what’s new! Then on December 13 and 18 you can bring your unwrapped Christmas presents to their gift wrapping fundraiser.

On December 18 there will also be a holiday bake sale! What could be better than holiday goodies that help the community?!?!

Project Homeless Connect is an essential program in our community supporting our friends and neighbors most at risk, especially during these winter months. Scheduled for Wednesday, January 29, 2020, this annual event is open to anyone in the county who lacks a safe and stable place to call home. This event serves to connect people experiencing homelessness with resources, but it also provides our community with the opportunity to achieve an accurate count of those experiencing homelessness, which helps to bring much-needed resources into our community.

CARE would like to thank its partners and volunteers who make this event possible every year. More information will be coming soon, but in the meantime, please stop by any Tillamook County library branch or local Columbia Bank branch with your donations and for more information about Project Homeless Connect, please contact Romy Carver 503-801-1205, or rcarver@careinc.org.

If you or someone you know is housing challenged, please see CARE Inc. at www.careinc.org, or call 503-842-5261 at 2310 Frist ST. Suite 2, Tillamook.