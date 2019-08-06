Cape Meares Hike – You’re Invited! Wednesday Aug. 7th, Sponsored by FACT Oregon

Join us this Wednesday August 7th from 10 am to 12:30 pm. Lush, old-growth forest, giant octopus trees, historic lighthouses and outstanding vistas are all part of this HIKE NETARTS-Cape Meares adventure. This family friendly journey is an easy to moderate trek along Cape Meares headland.

Everyone is welcome and the event is FREE. See below for link to registration

This journey is just under 2 miles. Part of the trail is paved and ADA accessible. A 0.8 mile section is along trail easily navigated by many families. The trail, however, is narrow in sections and does change grade (steepness). Please contact us if you have questions about this hiking experience.

This FREE guided hike is hosted by the Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS and Oregon State Parks as an Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Explore Nature partners include volunteer community and non-profit organizations, offering meaningful nature-based experiences highlighting the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy.

We understand everyone learns and experiences the outdoors differently and we are open to working with anyone that needs additional support. We will adjust this hike to meet the needs of participants however we have limited capacity. Please contact us in advance so we can do our best to accommodate your needs and/or find a way for you or your group to have fun participating in our events.

Please sign up or find more details here.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

