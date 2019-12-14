CAPE KIWANDA BEACH ACCESS ON HUNGRY HARBOR ROAD, PACIFIC CITY CLOSED

Please be advised that the beach access ramp at Cape Kiwanda on Hungry Harbor Road in Pacific City is closed for all traffic until further notice, as of December 13, 2019. The beach access ramp is currently unsafe and until permanent repairs can be made, it will remain closed.

We apologize for the inconvenience. We will be working with the Oregon Parks Recreation District and emergency services to bring a resolution to this issue.

If you have any questions, please call County Parks at 503-322-3477 ext. 4 or Tillamook County Public Works at 503-842-3419.