Canning Tomatoes, Salsa & Pickles Class Scheduled Aug. 24

Would you like to spice up your meals with home-canned pickles or salsa? Are you looking for information on canning tomatoes safely? Then plan to attend the class “Canning Tomatoes, Salsa & Pickles” offered by the OSU Extension Service on Saturday, August 24, 10 am-1 pm at the OSU Extension Service office in Tillamook. Cost is $15 for supplies and handouts if pre-registered by the Thursday prior to the class or $20 for registrations on the Friday before or Saturday of the class. Classes with low pre-registrations may be cancelled. Included in the class will be the opportunity for participants to can a jar of salsa or quick pickles to take home and share with their families.

Tomatoes and salsa must be canned following USDA recommendations and must be acidified to prevent botulism so that they are safe to eat. All varieties of pickles must also be canned following USDA recommendations for safety. Quick pickles rely on a specific vinegar/water ratio to make the pickles safe to eat. Grandma’s favorite pickle recipe may not be safe due to changes in acidity of vinegars. Participants will learn how to make sure these products are safe and taste good.

The OSU Extension Service has publications available at no charge including “Canning Tomatoes and Tomato Products,” “Salsa Recipes for Canning,” and “Pickling Vegetables.” Copies of the 2015 revision of the USDA Complete Guide to Home Canning are also at the OSU Extension Service office in Tillamook.

There is also a new app “Canning Timer & Checklist” available for either Apple or android from the app store. This app was developed by OSU Extension Food Preservation specialist to walk you through the steps of canning various products.

The toll free “Food Safety & Preservation Hotline” opened July 15 and will run through October 18, 2019, 9 am-4 pm at 1-800-354-7319. The OSU Extension Service Food Preservation Facebook page also provides timely food preservation information.

Register online at: http://bit.ly/TillamookFoodPreservation

For more information contact the OSU Extension Service office, 4506 Third Street in Tillamook, 503-842-3433.



About OSU Extension: The Oregon State University Extension Service shares research-based knowledge with people and communities in Oregon’s 36 counties. OSU Extension addresses issues that matter to urban and rural Oregonians. OSU Extension’s partnerships and programs contribute to a healthy, prosperous and sustainable future for Oregon.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)