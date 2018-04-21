Candidate Forum Scheduled for April 25 Event at the Pine Grove in Manzanita

The six candidates vying for the one open seat on the Tillamook County Commission will participate in a candidate forum at the Pine Grove Community House in Manzanita on April 25.

Candidates for the state legislative seat being vacated by District 32 Rep. Deborah Boone have also been invited to the event and two have indicated they will participate. The form will begin at 5:30 pm and conclude at 7:30 pm and will include comments from the candidates, questions from the moderator and from the audience.

The forum is free and open to the public and is being organized by an ad hoc committee of local residents. Peter Newman of Neahkahnie will serve as moderator.

Oregon registered voters will begin receiving mail ballots for the May 15 primary election at about the time of the forum so it will be a timely opportunity to hear directly from local candidates.

Candidate Forum Host Committee: Craig Nern, Mary Roberts, Susan Tone, Tom Mock, Tom Ayres, Kathie Hightower, and Marc C. Johnson

Thank you! Please help spread the word and fill the hall.