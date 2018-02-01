Candidate Announcement: Kari Mattson Fleisher for Tillamook County Commissioner Position #3

Kari Mattson Fleisher is seeking the office of Tillamook County Commissioner Position #3 and asking for your vote in the Primary Election in May 15, 2018. Kari understands the needs of Tillamook County having grown up in Nehalem, Oregon. She is a local high school Valedictorian from Neah-Kah-Nie High School, and graduated from Southern Oregon University with a Bachelors Degree in Business Management with the assistance of numerous local scholarships.

After working in San Marcos, CA as a quality control manager for an organic spice company, she returned home to the beautiful and majestic Oregon Coast and joined the Tillamook County Assessor’s Office, rising to the senior position of Commercial/Industrial Appraiser.

She has a solid educational background and government experience that is unmatched. She has proven herself as a team player of the Assessor’s office. During her fourteen years of service, she has developed software solutions to minimize time spent on projects and has increased efficiency.

Her volunteer activities have included representing Bay City as a City Council President and City Councilor, serving on the Port of Garibaldi budget committee, TAPA (Tillamook Association of the Performing Arts), Rising Tide Productions, AFSCME Local #2734 Union President, and a 4-H volunteer at the Tillamook County Fair. To conclude her time as a 4-H member, she had the opportunity to represent Tillamook County as an Oregon 4-H Ambassador attending the 4-H National Convention in Memphis, Tennessee.

It is her vision to continue giving back to the community that supported her during her youth, keep Tillamook County a safe place to raise children, and to make Tillamook County an affordable place to live while encouraging growth. Creating more living wage jobs and housing with economic incentives that currently exist is a first step. This way more local graduates will make Tillamook County a home not just a starting place!

This is why you should vote for Kari Fleisher for Tillamook County Commissioner Position #3 and give her the opportunity to be able to prove this to you! For further information and updates about her campaign, please visit, http://www.karifleisher.com or @fortillamookcountycommissioner on Facebook, or email her at kfleisher21@gmail.com.