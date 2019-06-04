Calling all beach lovers! Help to remove harmful microplastic from Neahkahnie Beach in Manzanita June 8 & 9

Volunteers & Donations Needed to Support Microplastic Removal on Neahkhanie Beach

June 8 & 9, 2019, 10am – 4pm

Meet at the end of Laneda Avenue, downtown Manzanita

Bring a refillable water bottle, lunch, & weather appropriate attire.

Calling all beach lovers! Help to remove harmful microplastic from Neahkahnie Beach in Manzanita, Oregon. Volunteer to hit the highest-density spots from last winter’s landfall. Bring your friends! We are going to have two great days on the beach working together to make our beach cleaner and safer for everyone.

Volunteers of all ages needed and welcomed! Don’t miss this opportunity to help clean up this pristine stretch of beach. A micro-plastic free beach is important for wildlife, beach-goers and pets.

The Pacific Ocean made its annual dump of microplastic onto the beach in Manzanita & Neahkeahnie this winter. Now it’s up to us to remove as much as possible for a cleaner and safer beach.

This year’s cleanup teams are already assembled. Sea Turtles Forever is leading the effort. Our crews are made up of Catlin Gable School seniors on their senior trip, West Tualatin View Elementary’s green team, New Seasons Market staff, and volunteers that will on vacation and join in during the event.

Now for funding this effort. To coordinate this event and to clean the beach effectively, paid staff and good equipment is a must. $1,600 will pay our staff for 1.5 of the three days, (Grant money is covering the other 1.5 days), and buy two toolkits for Manzanita. These toolkits are the beginning of a tool collection that will stay in Manzanita for future cleanups.

To learn more about the microplastic issue and the cleanup method, please watch the short video linked to this campaign.

Donate Now.

The ocean, the beach, and all of its inhabitants thank you.

TO DONATE: Online, Go to: www.crowdrise.com – Search for: “Microplastic Matters Manzanita” to donate and to see the latest updates on our campaign. Thank you.

Sea Turtles Forever is a 501(c)(3) organization. Your donations are tax-deductible to the extent of the law.

Questions? Contact Kate (Rinehart) Eskew at 971-678-3183 or e-mail microplasticfreekate@gmail.com