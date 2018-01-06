Call to Artists: Art for the Heart Community Art Show

This is a call to artists to participate in Art for the Heart, a community art show that will hang at NCRD through the month of February, 2018. Art for the Heart is an annual art exhibit curated by Tillamook Regional Medical Center to celebrate heart health in Tillamook County. We are looking for hangable art, all mediums, all ages and skill levels, to represent our creative community. ‘Art for the Heart’ is a broad theme, including anything from anatomical hearts to what speaks to your heart. You may sell your art work, artists earn 80% of the sale price and 20% goes to NCRD to fund fitness scholarships for our North County neighbors.

Please contact maryfaith.bell@ah.org if you would like to participate. We will hang the show Feb. 1.

Mark your calendars: Feb. 11 is the Art for the Heart artist reception and community celebration of the heart. There will be artwork for sale, audience voting (and prizes) for best in show, live music by Eric Sappington, heart healthy refreshments and more. Please join us for this delightful community event.