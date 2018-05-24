CALL FOR ARTISTS: Scenic Byway “Trees to Seas” Joins Octoberfest with Art Display/Sale

The Art Accelerated Gallery is joining with Monday Musical Club of Tillamook in the 2nd Annual Octoberfest Saturday, September 8, 2018. This one-day outdoor event is located at the new Second Street Plaza in downtown Tillamook, Oregon. Along with the Monday Musical’s beer garden and music, Art Accelerated is adding visual arts to this family-friendly event. This art festival is part of a year-long celebration of Highways 6 & 131. This newly-named Oregon Scenic By-way – “Trees to Seas” – starts in Banks, adjoins the Wilson River and runs to the coast in Oceanside.

Artists wishing to participate in the Art Festival can reserve space for $30.00 by June 30, 2018. All spaces will be 10’ x 10. Artists are responsible for providing their own display materials, white tents, tables, chairs, weights, etc. Tent stakes or any other material that penetrates the ground are not allowed on the Second Street Plaza. All tents MUST be weighted down properly.

Download application at artaccelerated.org or pick up a copy at the Gallery on Third Street. Mail application and check to “Art Accelerated,” 1906-3rd Street, Tillamook, OR 97141.

Questions? contact: artaccelerated@gmail.com



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)