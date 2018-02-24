By Extension: #4hgrown Tillamook Female Archer First in State to Qualify for National Contest

By Amy Schmid, Administrative Program Specialist, OSU Extension Service, Tillamook County

Alli Dixson has achieved something no other female 4-H member in Oregon has accomplished — she has qualified for the National 4-H Shooting Sports Contest in Archery. This is something she has been working toward since she started shooting a bow at four years old.

Alli has attended as many competitions as possible since she started shooting. She has traveled not only all over Oregon but also to California, Washington and Nevada for shoots, including the Las Vegas Worlds Indoor Shoot and the Western National Trail Shoot in Redding, California.

She was the 2017 Oregon Bow Hunters Youth Bowhunter of the Year and the Triple Crown Winner as well. The Triple Crown is a competition that includes three state events: an indoor shoot, a field shoot and a 3-D shoot. The person with the highest overall score from the three events is the winner for the year.

Alli states, “Archery has been a male dominated sport and I, along with many other women, are trying to change that and prove that women are just as capable, with hard work and determination, to shoot as well or better than men.” She is well on her way to making this a reality.



This last summer Alli competed in the Oregon State 4-H Shooting Sports Contest in the Archery discipline. She competed in the Intermediate age division that includes ages 12-14 years old males and females. Both genders competing together is something that is somewhat unique to 4-H in archery. She went on to be the first female to win a Grand Champion in any age division. She did not last long as the only female Grand Champion winner because her sister won Junior Grand Champion two days later.



Alli, now 15 years old, will travel with the team to Grand Island, Nebraska in June of 2018, representing Team Oregon in the National contest. The team consists of Alli and three senior level boys. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Alli. She exclaims, “I am very excited as well as thankful for this opportunity.”

The week-long trip will cost approximately $2,200. Donations to assist Alli travel to the competition can be made to the Tillamook 4-H Association in care of “Alli Dixson Archery fund,” and dropped off or mailed to the OSU Extension Office, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook, OR 97141.

By Extension, Your Connection to the Programs, People, and Publications from OSU Extension Tillamook County

Seeking Answers?

Submit your questions to so we can write about what about what matters to you.

Join the conversation on Facebook or TwitterFind us on the web.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)