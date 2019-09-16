Bus Transporting Troops Makes Unscheduled Stop on Hwy. 101, Near Manzanita Today Sept. 16th

The full moon/Friday-the-13th impacts were continuing for Manzanita Police Officer Mike Sims on Monday September 16th as a full-size tour bus came to rest in the southbound median area on Highway 101 just in front of the Big Wave Restaurant. The initial call came in at 6 am, and due to the unavailability of a tow-truck capable of handling the bus, it remained wedged on the side of Hwy. 101 until afternoon.



The bus was transporting approximately 50 Army enlisted men and women from Camp Rilea. No one was injured in the accident, and the driver was taken to Tillamook for evaluation. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The Big Wave Café and Manzanita Grocery/The Little Apple provided assistance with the incident.

Meanwhile, diners at The Big Wave Café had an interesting scene, and as one of the waitresses commented, “It’s always something.”

