BURN BAN NOTIFICATION – Open Debris Burning Ban Starts Today July 15th

The Tillamook County Fire Defense Board in conjunction with the Oregon Department of Forestry will enter into a countywide burn ban on all open debris pile burning on July 15, 2019. On August 1, 2019 the county will enter a total burn ban of all burning, including burn barrels. Residents are encouraged to plan ahead and complete all burning prior to the ban.

In Tillamook County, for the General Public, burning permits are required for residents that live within a City Fire Department District or Rural Fire Protection District; they will need to contact their local Fire Department for burn permit requirements.

In the remainder of Tillamook County, the Oregon Department of Forestry issues burning permits once Fire Season has been declared.

There is no fee for the burn permit, but an on-site inspection with the landowner is performed prior to issuing a permit. Information about burning permits and how to obtain a permit for Tillamook District is available by calling the Oregon Department of Forestry at 503-815-7056 (24 hr line), or you may contact your local fire department.

It is also a good reminder that fire can be a hazard at any time of year if steps are not taken to use fire safely. Whenever you use fire, whether for debris burning or enjoying a campfire, use these steps to prevent your fire from turning into the next wildfire.

Never leave your fire unattended.

When burning debris, always have a hose and shovel at the fire to prevent the fire from spreading.

Check with your local fire protection agency prior to burning. (Most Rural Fire Protection Districts require a burn permit year round.)

If camping, ensure your campfire is in a designated area.

Always make sure your campfire is out cold before leaving.

On the beach, keep your campfire far from beach grass and drift wood piles.

Forest users may obtain information about state forest lands and industrial fire restrictions in our area and public fire restrictions by calling the Tillamook District public information line at 503-842-2548. For other information call the Oregon Department of Forestry at 503-842-2545, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

The ban does not include permitted campfires and campfires in designated sites.

Campfires on the beach must be at least 50 feet away from vegetation, and any driftwood concentrations.

For further information please contact your local fire district or the Oregon Department of Forestry.