Boy Scouts Christmas Trees Sales at Hidden Acres Nursery, daily; Scouts there Fri. & Sat. through Dec. 21st; TODAY – Dec. 7th – Hidden Acres Holiday Open House

It’s the most magical time of year! This holiday season the Tillamook County Boy Scouts 582 would like to invite you to help them with one of their biggest fundraisers of the season while helping yourself! The troop is very excited to announce their tree sale. Christmas trees can be purchased at Hidden Acres Nursery and Cafe from a scout on Fridays 4pm-dark and Saturdays 10am-dark through December 21st.

6′ to 7′ Douglas fir trees are available for a $50 donation. Trees can also be purchased during any of the open nursery hours throughout the week but scouts may not be available to assist. The nursery is closed on Sundays.

Come on out and get one of these beauties before they are all gone. Bring the spirit of giving into your holiday cheer to your decorating with a great tree from Tillamook County Boy Scouts!



AND, today, Saturday December 7th is Hidden Acres Nursery & Cafe’s Annual Holiday Open House

Join them from 4-7pm and enjoy some complimentary drinks, appetizers, and fresh baked goods. Come check out our ornaments, hand made wreaths and more – specials throughout the afternoon and evening. Hidden Acres is located at 6760 South Prairie Road, Tillamook.