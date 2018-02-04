BORN YESTERDAY — RIVERBEND PLAYERS NEW PRODUCTION

Not to be missed! BORN YESTERDAY, Garson Kanin’s part romantic comedy, part political satire, skewers the corruption of American government by viewing it through the eyes of a beautiful, uneducated woman named Billie. In BORN YESTERDAY, Billie questions corruption’s stranglehold on the disadvantaged as she awakens to a world full of new possibilities.

Playing for over 1,600 performances on Broadway and earning 5 Academy Awards for its film adaptation, this dangerous comedy asks who will survive the Washington political machine: brains, wealth or moneyed interests? Even though the play was written seventy years ago, the message of BORN YESTERDAY still rings true in today’s America.

Directed by Tom Cocklin and produced by Linda Makohon, audiences will be delighted by Riverbend Players’ production of outstanding community theater!

Tickets: $15 at the door (plus ticket fees if bought online at tickettomato.com.)

7:00 p.m. performances: February 17, 23, 24 and March 2, 3.

2:00 p.m. performances: February 25 and March 4.

NCRD Performing Arts Center

36155 – Ninth Street

Nehalem, OR

Website: riverbendplayers.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/nehalemriverbendplayers



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)