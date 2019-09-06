BodyVox @Big Creek Saturday September 14th

Hampton Lumber’s Big Creek Forest is hosting BodyVox for a special evening of dance under the stars with the mighty Columbia River serving as a natural backdrop, 13 miles east of Astoria on Saturday September 14th. This performance is unique as it is taking place in the middle of a working forest. Due to the location, attendees will take shuttle buses from the Knappa High School parking lot.

Travel to the performance site will take about 15-20 minutes via logging roads. Shuttles will depart roughly every 20 minutes from 4pm-5:30pm. Given the travel times, all guests are encouraged to arrive early. Food and beverages, including beer and wine will be available for purchase at the performance site beginning at 4:15pm. Straw bales will be provided for seating. Guests are also welcome to bring blankets or low back chairs.

Shuttle buses will drop off guests less than 100 feet from the performance area so walking requirements will be minimal, however, be advised that gravel roads and the natural characteristics of the landscape might present challenges for those with mobility issues.

BodyVox, currently in its 22nd season, has toured extensively throughout the U.S. as well as Canada, Mexico, Europe, Japan, China, and India. Based in Portland, OR and founded by Emmy Award-winning choreographers Jamey Hampton and Ashley Roland, BodyVox is known for its visual virtuosity, distinctive wit and unique ability to combine dance, theater and film into breathtaking productions rich in imagery, athleticism and humor. The company has a tradition of excellence with a unique voice that is equally influenced by its Northwest roots and world view.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go to expand opportunities for dance education in Clatsop County.

Return shuttles will begin departing after the performance concludes at 7:00pm and will run trips until roughly 8:00pm.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the site here: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4327033 There are limited tickets available to this unique, one-of-a-kind performance.