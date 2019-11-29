BOARD WORKSHOP NOTICE December 10, 2019

The meeting will be held at Tillamook PUD in the Carl Rawe Meeting Room located at 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141

The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will conduct the following workshop on December 10, 2019:

o3:00 p.m. – Board Workshop – 2020 Budget Presentation

Those who require special accommodations should contact the PUD at 800-422-2535 or 503-842-2535.

** Revision will be italicized