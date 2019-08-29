BOARD WORKSHOP AND REGULAR MEETING NOTICE Tuesday, September 10, 2019

The meeting will be held at Tillamook People’s Utility District’s

Carl Rawe meeting room located at 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141

The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will conduct the following meetings on Tuesday, September 10, 2019:

·4:00 p.m. – Pre-Budget Workshop

·6:00 p.m. – Regular Board Meeting

Action items include:

·Approve Resolution No. 19-08-04 “A Resolution Amending Approval Process for Personnel and Employment Related Policies and Corresponding Policy Manual or Personnel Policy Handbook”

·Approve Resolution No. 19-08-05 “A Resolution Approving New Employee Handbook and Employee Benefits Handbook”

·Approve Resolution No. 19-08-06 “A Resolution Amending Personnel Policy No. 120, Total Compensation and Salary Program Administration”

·Any other matters that may come before the Board.

Those who require special accommodations should contact the PUD at 800-422-2535 or 503-842-2535.