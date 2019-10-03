BOARD WORKSHOP AND REGULAR MEETING NOTICE Tuesday, October 15

The meeting will be held at the Kiawanda Community Center

34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, OR 97135

The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will conduct the following meetings on Tuesday, October 15, 2019:

•3:30 p.m. – Executive Session will be held according to ORS 192.660 (2) (h) to consult with counsel concerning the legal rights and duties of the public body with regard to current litigation or litigation likely to be filed.

•4:30 p.m. – Pre-Budget Workshop

•6:00 p.m. – Regular Board Meeting

Action items include:

•Approve the 2019 Pole Test and Treat contract for $223,089.16 for the General Manager’s signature

•Any other matters that may come before the Board.

Those who require special accommodations should contact the PUD at 800-422-2535 or 503-842-2535.