Blue Heron Wine & Cheese FIRST FRIDAY OCT. 4th Celebrates Art with Paint Night to Benefit Art Accelerated

Blue Heron Wine & Cheese Company welcomes Autumn on the First Friday of the season, October 4th, featuring Fort George Brewing, pouring seasonal selections. A very special musical guest, guitarist Jason Okamoto will provide guitar accompaniment to Paint Night. A favorite musician at the Manzanita Farmers Market, Blue Heron is excited to bring Jason to Tillamook. A self-taught musician based in Portland, Oregon, Jason combines elements of Bossa Nova, Flamenco, and Gypsy Jazz using primarily classical (nylon string) guitar. His 2010 release “Solo Trio” featured Gyspy Jazz Standards along with his original compositions. In early 2018, he released “Busquer” featuring 12 original pieces.

Art Accelerated, local non-profit art organization, invites you to join in an evening of merriment and painting at Blue Heron Wine & Cheese Company’s First Friday, October 4th, for Paint Night!



Christine Harrison, local artist and instructor will facilitate the evening of painting Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers”. Supplies are provided and you will go home with a masterpiece for $45.00.

Come enjoy special seasonal food and beverages, good music, and good company. Blue Heron First Friday from 5 to 8 pm. Painting will begin at 6 pm. Sign up today on Eventbrite or stop by the Art Accelerated Gallery at 1906 Third Street and sign up during Gallery hours: Thursday and Friday noon-5pm and Saturday noon to 4pm.

Or, just join us for wonderful music from Jason Okamoto, wine tastings, Fort George Brewing pouring tastes, and a seasonal menu special on Friday October 4th from 5 to 8 pm.