Birdwatching, botanical drawing, and more at Circle Creek in August

A moth safari, a botanical drawing workshop, and other free walks and workshops are scheduled in August at Circle Creek Conservation Center, a nature preserve open to the public at the south end of Seaside. Registration is open now. This year marks the 15th anniversary of Circle Creek’s acquisition by North Coast Land Conservancy.

Naturalist Mike Patterson will lead an early morning birding walk through a variety of habitats along Circle Creek on Friday, Aug. 2, from 8 to 10 a.m. Then on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 8 to 10 a.m. Mike shares a glimpse of the variety of moths that inhabit the property. Artist Dorota Haber-Lehigh will lead a botanical drawing workshop on Friday, Aug. 5, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.; the focus of this low-stress art class will be on drawing non-native invasive species that can be found at Circle Creek and elsewhere in the region. On Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. geologist Tom Horning will explore how habitat is influenced by geology on a walk through the floodplain and forest. Space is limited at some events; get more details and register at NCLCtrust.org/on-the-land-summer-outings.

Circle Creek Conservation Center is at the end of Rippet Road at the south end of Seaside. From US 101, 0.7 mile north of the junction with US 26, turn west onto Rippet Road and follow it to the two barns at the end of the road. It is open to the public daily, dawn to dusk, conditions permitting. Read more at NCLCtrust.org/circle-creek-conservation-center.

