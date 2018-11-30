Befriending

–Neal Lemery (11/29/2018)

Kindness

Comes in so many forms, so many ways

A smile, a cup of tea,

Reaching out, giving a hand

Listening

Accepting.

Together

We honor ourselves and each other

Gifts to share, building community

Bonds, interactions, communion

Union, reciprocity

Strengthening, a weaving together

The whole greater than the parts.

Compassion

Understanding the Other, each other

By opening our own hearts

Being open, exchanging, offering

Receiving

Accepting

Enhancing

Uniting.

Neal Lemery – Community member, author, blogger – his books: Finding My Muse on Main Street, Homegrown Tomatoes, and Mentoring Boys to Men more at neallemery.com