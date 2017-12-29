Becoming a Master Gardener in Tillamook County Now is the time to register!

Want to grow your green thumb? Want to become a better gardener, applying up-to-date scientific methods, reducing pesticides and weeds?

Learn from the experts and become a Master Gardener this winter. Weekly classes taught by Oregon State University (OSU) faculty and local experts start January 11. Every Thursday, you will hear from a variety of experts on all aspects of gardening on the Oregon Coast.

The 12-week course, offered for beginning and advanced gardeners, is provided by the Tillamook office of the Oregon State University Extension Service. It covers sustainable gardening, soils, propagation, pruning, landscape and garden planning and design, suitable plants for coastal gardening and landscaping, pest and disease control, weed management, orchards, raised beds, and other topics of interest to local gardeners. Students will experience a variety of hands on and interactive training.

Participants in the program are encouraged to choose the service option, which offers the class at a reduced price and requires 60 hours of volunteer service within the community helping educate the public about gardening. This is done through a wide variety of projects and is done with other experienced Master Gardeners. There is a second option for people who choose not to do the volunteer service component. They pay a higher fee but have no obligation upon completion.

“By taking the Master Gardener classes, and in helping others, our Master Gardener apprentices develop their own expertise and abilities to better serve the community. This is a great way to help yourself and others enjoy their gardens using current scientific knowledge. The classes are taught so that both beginning and experienced gardeners can learn new information. ” Joy Jones, local OSU Extension Agent, says.

“The classes are very informative and professional,” one of last year’s students says. “The time flies, I had a lot of fun, and I am a much more informed and capable gardener now. My gardening skills really improved. This is the best bargain a gardener could find.”

Tuition is $120 and includes the comprehensive Sustainable Gardening book, as well as access to a wide range of printed and on-line resources, and experienced professional instructors. Some scholarships are available for this option. For those who do not have the time or desire to volunteer, they too may take the training and receive a certificate of horticulture. The fee for this option is $240.

Enroll now! Call the Extension Service office at 503-842-3433 or visit them at 4506 Third Street, Tillamook, for more information. In addition, information can be found on the website at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook . Classes will be held at the Oregon State University Extension Service classroom in the Partners for Rural Innovation building.

REGISTER ONLINE AT: http://bit.ly/TillamookMG2018

Oregon State University Extension Service offers educational programs, activities, and materials without discrimination based on age, color, disability, gender identity or expression, marital status, national origin, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, or veteran’s status. Oregon State University Extension Service is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

If you have a disability that requires special considerations in order for you to attend this event contact the OSU Extension Service in Tillamook at 503.842.3433 two weeks prior to the program start date.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 4 times, 3 visits today)