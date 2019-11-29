Becoming a Master Gardener in Tillamook County — Now is the time to register!

Want to grow your green thumb? Want to become a better gardener, applying up-to-date scientific methods, reducing pesticides and weeds?

Learn from the experts and become a Master Gardener this winter. Weekly classes taught by Oregon State University (OSU) faculty and local experts start January 9th. Every Thursday, you will hear from a variety of experts on all aspects of gardening on the Oregon Coast.

The 12-week course, offered for beginning and advanced gardeners, is provided by the Tillamook office of the Oregon State University Extension Service. It covers sustainable gardening, soils, propagation, pruning, landscape and garden planning and design, suitable plants for coastal gardening and landscaping, pest and disease control, weed management, orchards, raised beds, and other topics of interest to local gardeners. Students will experience a variety of hands on and interactive training.

Participants in the program are encouraged to choose the volunteer service option, which offers the class at a reduced price and requires 60 hours of volunteer service within the community helping educate the public about gardening. This is done with experienced Master Gardeners through a wide variety of projects.

Tuition for the volunteer option is $120 and includes the comprehensive Sustainable Gardening book, as well as access to a wide range of printed and on-line resources, and experienced professional instructors. For those who do not have the time or desire to volunteer, they too may take the training and receive a certificate of horticulture. The fee for this option is $240.

REGISTER ONLINE NOW AT: https://bit.ly/TillamookOSUMasterGardener

For more information: Call the Extension Service office at 503-842-3433 or visit http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook.