Bear Sighting in Nehalem Bay State Park May 28th

From Ben Cox, Nehalem Bay State Park manager:

A courtesy notice of a confirmed bear sighting at Nehalem Bay State Park. Rangers observed a lone adult crossing the park entrance road just east of the maintenance yard access on 5/28/18 at approximately 3:15 p.m. The animal was simply crossing the road; no aggressive or alarming behaviors were noted.

Given the increased visitation in the campground and the fact that Nehalem Bay functions much like a local neighborhood park, it is prudent to put the word out. Pets must be on leash by rule, but that action is more important now than ever. We will consult with our wildlife biologist and post notices as appropriate.