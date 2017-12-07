Barbara Edwardson Joins Nehalem Bay Health District Board

News from the Nehalem Bay Health District

For immediate release

December 5, 2017

(Wheeler) – Barbara Edwardson of Nehalem has been appointed to the board of the Nehalem Bay Health District. Edwardson is a full-time resident of Nehalem and recently retired after a career in government, real estate and finance.

Most recently Edwardson was the Parks and Nature Department Acquisition Supervisor for the Metro Regional Government in Portland. In that role she supervised a 2006 Natural Areas bond measure acquisition program. Edwardson started at Metro as an Acquisition Specialist and was promoted to manager in 2014. In that position she worked on all aspects of land acquisition and disposition for a $167 million program.

Edwardson has also worked in real estate. She has a Masters Degree in Business Administration, with an emphasis on finance, from Portland State University and a Bachelors Degree in Technical Theater from the University of New York at Oswego, New York.

The health district continues to recruit candidates for one open position on the board. Interested applicants should send a letter of interest, a statement of qualifications and a resume to the district’s General Manager, Jeff Slamal, at Nehalem Bay Health District, P.O. Box 6, Wheeler, OR 97147 or electronically to nbhdistrict@gmail.com.

The board seeks candidates who reflect the diversity of the district and who are committed to public engagement, transparency and collaboration. Candidates with experience in the areas of public administration, law, accounting, finance and health care are particularly encouraged to apply.

NBHD is a public entity that serves northern Tillamook County and owns the Nehalem Valley Care Center, the building the houses the Rinehart Clinic and the old Wheeler hospital facility. Under Oregon law the board of a health district is elected by voters in the district and the district is authorized “to provide directly or indirectly any physical or mental health related service.”