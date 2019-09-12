Author Reading at Art Accelerated Gallery September 13th during ‘Sip & Shop’

Art Accelerated, a local non-profit arts-related organization, is pleased to announce that Deborah Lincoln will be reading from her work at the Art Accelerated Gallery (1906 Third Street, Tillamook) on September 13th from 5:00-7:00 pm.

Deborah Lincoln grew up in Ohio and Michigan and graduated from Michigan State University and the University of Michigan. After careers in the Oregon State government, Deborah and her husband retired to South Tillamook County, where she gardens and he takes the dog to the beach.

They have three grown sons. Deborah is the author of the award-winning novel, AGNES CANON’S WAR (2014), based on the lives of her twice-great-grandparents during the Civil War era. For the Sip + Shop, she will be reading from her recently completed , unpublished novel, UNIONTOWN. In addition, she will talk about historical research and how historical novels relate to today’s news.

We look forward to Deborah’s reading and hope to see you at the gallery on September 13!

For more about events, art classes and more at Art Accelerated, go to www.artaccelerated.org.