Attention Actors: Rising Tide Productions Auditions for “Orphans” Roles, Sunday Feb. 25

February 23, 2018 – Netarts, OR – Rising Tide Productions is looking for three male actors to perform in the upcoming production of “ORPHANS” by Lyle Kessler. Directed by professional movie, TV and Broadway actor George Dzundza, the play will be performed at the North County Recreation District Theater in Nehalem this summer, August 17 – September 2, 2018. Auditions are Sunday, February 25 at 3 pm at Netarts Fire Hall, 1235 5th St Loop W, Netarts.

The characters are:

PHILLIP – in his twenties. He is innocent and childlike.

TREAT – his older brother, around thirty. He is protective and violent; a control freak.

HAROLD – A well-dressed older man, in his ﬁfties. He is calm under pressure, quick witted and gives the impression that there may be violence beneath the surface of his calm exterior.

The play deals with two orphaned brothers living in a North Philadelphia row house. The older brother Treat, supports himself and his younger brother, Phillip, by petty thievery and muggings. They are rough-hewn characters that have survived the abandonment of their father and the death of their mother. Into their lives enters Harold, the mystery man, who is rich, clever, quick witted, and capable of serious violence. There they are, three orphans struggling to survive.

Please prepare a monologue for auditions. Sides from the play will be provided for actors who don’t have time to prepare a monologue.

Anyone interested in auditioning should know that the rehearsal process for Rising Tide Productions is involved and takes longer than most theatre companies. Rehearsals will start in March in Netarts, Oregon. Early rehearsals are generally one or two days a week. Starting on July 2, rehearsals will be moved to the NCRD theater with a more intensive rehearsal schedule. The show opens on Friday, August 17, runs for three weekends and will close with a Sunday matinée on September 2. Volunteers are also needed backstage. For more information, contact risingtideproductions@earthlink.net or 503-842-5406.



