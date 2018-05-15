ASTROLOGY: Taurus Gets an Overhaul



By Madame Dana Zia

The time has finally arrived; Uranus has stepped through the gateway into Taurus provided by the new Moon and the Sun already waiting there. Uranus is the maverick planet that likes to turn things on its ear. In fact, Uranus is on its ear! It is the only planet in the solar system that’s pole run east and west opposed to north and south like most sensible planets. So with this planet of sudden change and cosmic curveballs, doing the funky chicken into Taurus, you can see why so many astrologers are very curious what just might happen.

Taurus is the second sign of the zodiac that is committed to enjoying this earthly plane as much as possible … until it is no longer enjoyable. This flower petaled sign is committed to investigating the mysteries of beauty, pleasure, intimacy and desiring. Through this desiring, the Taurus finds its way, weaving in and out of pits of love, wine, food, beauty and a total feast of the senses, to the place of balance. If you want to have a good time call … a Taurus.

But Tauruses aren’t all chocolate covered cherries. They possess a stalwart strength that gives the bull its power to pull anything out of the muck, as long as it can see the carrot (cake) at the end. They know a little hard work goes a long way to discovering more beauty in this lovely green world. They are well known for bull headedness and stubbornly clinging to the things that brought them pleasure, after the afterglow has long gone. So what does Uranus look act like in this sign? I imagine it is a little like cow tipping.

Uranus only visits each zodiac sign every 84 years, electrifying the airwaves for about eight years and disrupting the status quo. However, Uranus is in its “fall” in Taurus — a weakened position — since the energies are an awkward mismatch. Uranus focuses on the future while Taurus clings to the past. With the mischievous Uranus stepping in and out of this earthy sign till it comes to be fully there on March 17 of 2019, we can only be certain that things are going to get radically revamped in all things to do with Taurus. Things that we cling to for security but no longer bring pleasure, could fall away.

With Uranus moving into Taurus with the new Moon it is an excellent time to revision what your material world means to you and where it needs to get revamped. How are you liking your job? How is it liking you? What feels like it is secure in your world but is a house of cards that you could shore up in a radically different way? Above all else, make sure and keep a sense of humor about all this. After all that is one way Taurus enjoys life, through laughter.