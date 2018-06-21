ASTROLOGY: Summer solstice – 6/21/18



By Madame Dana Zia

Summer Solstice has come! It arrived in a blaze of light this morning, June 21st, at 5:40am PST. Today is the longest day of the year and the tipping point when the Earth begins to rotate away from the Sun again darkening the days to creep back towards winter’s solstice when the cycle begins again.

There is something so powerful about this turning point that it has been celebrated and revered for thousands of years by thousands of cultures. Ancient cultures and religions throughout the world have paid homage to our bright, life-giving star through ceremony and ritual on the solstice, using the day as a marker for when to plant and harvest crops while celebrating its significance with joyous bonfires and dances. It is a day to flourish and grow like the plants under this brilliant Sun!

Astrologically speaking, Summer Solstice heralds the Sun moving into Cancer, the sign of the Mystic Momma and Papa. Cancer, the fourth sign of the zodiac, is all about home. Those born under this sign are ‘roots’ kinds of people, and take great pleasure in the comforts of home and family. Cancers are compassionate, domestic and love to nurture others. More than likely, their family will be large, too — the more, the merrier!

Cancers will certainly be merry if their home life is serene and harmonious. Traditions are upheld with great zest in a Cancer’s household, since these folks prize family history and love communal activities. A Cancer’s good memory is the basis for stories told around the dinner table, and don’t be surprised if these folks get emotional about things. Those born under this sign wear their heart on their sleeve, which is just fine by them.

The mascot of Cancer is the Crab, and much like this shelled little critter, Cancers are quick to retreat into their shells if it suits their mood. No wonder these folks are called crabby! For Cancer, it’s not that big of a deal, though, since they consider this ‘shell’ a second home (and they do love home). The flip side of this hiding is that shell-bound Crabs are often quite moody. Further, in keeping with their difficulty in sharing their innermost feelings, it can become a Herculean task to pry a Crab out of its secret hiding place. What to do? Give the Crab time — eventually these folks will come out to play again.

When they do, they’ll be the first to say so, in keeping with the Cardinal Quality attached to this sign. It’s said that Crabs are first to laugh and first to cry, so you can bet they’ll fill you in. That shell, by the way, isn’t the only tough thing about Crabs. These folks are tenacious and strong-willed and like to get their way. If their well-documented kindness and gentleness doesn’t do the trick, however, they’re not above using emotional manipulation to make things happen. (an you say guilt trip?) If that still doesn’t work, they’ll just go back to their shell and sulk, or find a way to get back at the source of their pain, since Crabs can be rather sulky. That said, any self-respecting Crab would tell you that they are ultimately motivated by protecting their home and loved ones, a most noble goal.

Summer Solstice this year is going to be a bit intense. Mars is going to be going retrograde on the 26th, first time at this time of year in almost 48 years that this has happened. This subject is one that I will write about more this week but just to give you a heads up, it will make for a very interesting summer that will require intent, focus and breathing to make it through without losing your cool or blowing up into a million pieces. Chiron, a comet/planet that represents our inner wound, is squaring the sensitive Cancer Sun for the next few days too and this creates anxiety and stress. Celebrate this Solstice by taking time to breathe, enjoy your close ones and sitting and enjoying a bit of still time. This is going to be a highly charged summer that is a possible runaway train if we don’t commit to self-care and focusing on peacefulness. Start that commitment to peace, right now.



