ASTROLOGY: Scorpio New Moon



By Madame Dana Zia

“We seek not rest but transformation. We are dancing through each other as doorways.” Marge Piercy

The Scorpio New Moon on November 18 is arriving in the deep dark of the night under the cover of the velvety stars. Venus and Jupiter are also present in this passionate and complex sign to add even more oomph to this new Moon. As this New Moon arrives, we’re plunged into the shadows of the unseen universe within ourselves. As with all New Moons it is a time to start anew but the Scorpio New Moon has an even deeper element to this monthly event.

Scorpios are intensity incarnate! They are unique, complicated and courageous, patient but not tolerant. They are warriors but their battle is mostly with themselves. Mastery of life is their personal battle and often they forget to laugh and not take things so seriously. The way to “win” the battle with Scorpio is for them to realize that they have the power to regenerate and transform anything. This is quite the super power and when they get this, there is no stopping them. “The ally we must cultivate is the part of our inner enemy which knows the truth” – Gandhi

Knowing this about Scorpio, we realize that this new Moon is all about transformation and rebirth, shedding our weary and worn out skin to reveal our gleaming core. We all get bumped and bruised during the year and when the moon comes round to a New Moon in Scorpio it is an excellent time to release our trials and tribulations to start fresh with renewed vigor. We have the ability to access deeper levels of our soul and step into a new potential. In a nutshell, this is a great week to shift something that has felt blocked.

Scorpio is the great regenerator, the phoenix, the ultimate recycler. Its transformative powers can turn “junk in the trunk” into treasure. Today, you might just find something in the scrap heap of your life worth salvaging. A relationship, a pair of jeans that you patch with bright fabrics, a journal entry that turns into a bestselling novel. . . there’s something you’ve abandoned that’s ripe for rejuvenation. Discover it. Rebirth it. Make something old new again.

You can go deep on this new moon and transform something you really want to, all you need is a bit of might and a liberal splash of desire. “Desire is the engine of creation for Scorpio” one of my teachers, Daniel Giamario would say. Let passion guide you and dig deep into the caverns of your soul to find gold.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

