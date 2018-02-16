Astrology: Planting Seed 2/16/18



By Madame Dana Zia

Yesterday (February 15) was the partial solar eclipse in Aquarius that closes the eclipse window that was opened with the full Lunar Eclipse on January 31st blue moon. The Solar Eclipse brings all the shadow work that we’ve been working on into the light of the sun for new life to grow. It reminds me of the quote from Cynthia Occelli “For a seed to achieve its greatest expression, it first comes completely undone. That shell cracks, its insides come out and everything changes. To someone who doesn’t understand growth, it looks like complete destruction.”

This Aquarius solar eclipse is the sprout coming out of the completely deconstructed seed and germinating a tree. These next couple of days after this eclipse are the prime time to start new projects, business ventures, creative visions and other projects that have been incubating in the shadow. As the Moon grows towards her fullness, so can you focus your intentions and efforts towards what you want to cultivate. Use this beautiful astrological opening to plant those deconstructing/sprouting seeds and make a plan on how to nurture it into a fruit bearing tree. This is the time!



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

