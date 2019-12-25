ASTROLOGY: NEW MOON – DECEMBER 25, 2019



By Madame Dana Zia

Christmas night is going to bring more than just a few extra pounds, it is a powerful New Moon that opens the gateway into the New Year. On December 25th at 9:13pm PT the New Moon in Capricorn will host a partial solar eclipse. This New Moon is in the early degrees of Capricorn and is conjunct (right next to) Jupiter and trine the wildcard Uranus. These planets add more weight to Capricorn where Saturn and Pluto are already conferring. This New Moon is all about setting intentions and being open to change.

We all know that life doesn’t always go as planned, we cannot control that. Try as we might, there will always be radical left turns that we aren’t expecting that takes us down surprising pathways. This can be exhilarating or extremely frustrating, depending on your perception and attachment to the outcome. This New Moon Solar Eclipse is here to remind you that the Universe has the reigns to the sleigh and you are along for a very interesting ride.

Eclipses act like doorways into different energy paths and are powerful enough to transform, shift and change the flow of your life. They typically bring life-changing revelations, endings, and new beginnings. This eclipse is trine Uranus which is the planet of unexpected change and radical left turns so it has the potential to be very interesting! It is also conjunct Jupiter the planet of expansion and exaggeration, so the sky is the limit on this one, folks.

The best way to go into this New Moon solar Eclipse is with an open mind and heart. The one thing we can control in life is what we think. We have something like 60,000 thoughts a day speed through our minds. I like to imagine thoughts are like clouds that race across the sky but doesn’t change it. With all these thoughts racing across our minds, we get to choose the ones that we want to give significance to. When life gives you left turns, choose to think about them in a way that is empowering and uplifting. You get to choose! Isn’t that good news?

This eclipse is also an excellent window to make your intentions for the New Year. I know we are all busy and full of cookies but this is such a BEAUTIFUL opportunity for setting intentions with a New Moon (new beginnings) Solar eclipse (opening gateways) conjunct Jupiter (let’s take all that good stuff and EXPAND on it!) and trine Uranus, (how creative can we get.) I mean WOW! Find time in the chaos and set a few intentions cause it doesn’t get better than this. This New Moon window lasts for a few days afterwards, so look for your opportunity to snag some envisioning time.

Happy Holidays, star beings. May this potent seed planting time bring you a good harvest in the New year!