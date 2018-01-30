ASTROLOGY: Moon Magic – Blue Blood Moon

By Madame Dana Zia

Tonight in the wee hours of the morning, the full moon at 11 degree 37 minutes of Leo, will enter into the Earth’s shadow for a spectacular eclipse. This full lunar eclipse will be visible from the West Coast with totality beginning at 4:52am, it will be greatest at 5:30am and will end at 6:08am. This Full Lunar eclipse is called the “Blue Blood Moon” because it is a blue moon (Second full moon in one month) and it will be red! THIS IS A SPETACULAR EVENT!

Eclipses act like doorways into different energy paths, and are powerful enough to transform, shift and change the direction and flow of your life. Eclipses typically bring life-changing revelations, endings, and new beginnings. The ‘hallway of the eclipses” have two points of change: one gives special opportunity to let go of the past on that no longer serves you (that is the lunar eclipse happening tonight in Leo) and the other to be open to the present and to set a positive agenda for the future. (That doorway is February 15th with a partial solar eclipse in Aquarius.)

That said, the grand solar eclipse we had in August, with the partial lunar eclipse were also in Leo/Aquarius. The Universe is undoubtedly providing opportunities for us to open our hearts and become the courageous ones that shine the light for all to flourish. But are we listening? Where we are falling short in self-care, playfulness and love? Things have been pretty heavy this last year haven’t they?

Lunar Eclipses offer openings for us to see into the shadow side of ourselves and allow that part of ourselves to align with our higher purpose. They also remind us of our connection with all things, particularly the greater cosmic Universe. An action by someone can reflect and later affect someone on the other side of the world, such as the Earth’s shadow falling over the moon. All things affect all other things. As the moon falls into shadow, as do we. As above, so below.

We may feel more agitated and overwhelmed by our shadows that we normally keep guarded or safely locked away. This is ok. Breathe and allow time to sit and give our shadow sides room to talk. As the moon reflects the part of ourselves that is often neglected or hidden, it also brings light to our magnificence and the sacred gifts we each hold. Because of this, a lunar eclipse is a very ideal time to do things for yourself that replenish you and help you continue to grow and bloom. Energy work, having an emotional release, going to a sacred gathering or doing your own spiritual work is ideal during a lunar eclipse.

During this eclipse, it is time to find the small child within that is scared and all alone in the dark and extend a hand to her/him. Bring that child into the light and hold her/him close. This is the perfect time to re-connect with your inner playfulness and create a safe environment to flourish and grow in the light of the solar eclipse on February 15th.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)