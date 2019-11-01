ASTROLOGY: Mercury Retrograde



By Madame Dana Zia

“Let your mind start a journey through a strange, new world!

Leave all thoughts of the world you knew before!

Let your soul take you where you long to be!”

Lyrics from Phantom of the Opera, Andrew Lloyd Weber

Happy Samhain, Halloween and Mercury retrograde! Mercury stationed retrograde at 27° of Scorpio on October 31st and then will station direct at 11° of Scorpio on November 20, 2019. This is indeed a journey into the underworld that this time of year conjures.

When the Sun moves into Scorpio, the veils begin to thin between the material and the mystical. The veils get thinner and thinner during the season of Scorpio and culminate on true astrological Samhain/Halloween on November 7th when the Sun is at 15 degrees Scorpio.

This year we are gifted with Mercury going retrograde during this season in the sign of Scorpio. It is Mercury’s journey into the underworld to seek what was lost and bring it to its source. This is particularly potent as Mercury is known as a psychopomp, which literally means “guide of souls”. A psychopomp in many religions are the guide that escorts souls from Earth to the afterlife. Their job is not to judge or condemn but to guide them towards source.

When Mercury goes retrograde in Scorpio, this is a very powerful time to find your lost pieces in the underworld and bring them back to wholeness with the help of your Spirit Guides. Mercury can help steer us courageously past the shadows we have built up in the form of demons and horrors, to find our gleaming core. He can bridge the gap between the subconscious and the deliberate mind so that we can live with more intention. This was his original duty during retrograde periods before he was blamed for glitches in the technology matrix. (Sometimes rightly so!) Yet, his job as a psychopomp has been lost to our obsessions with technology and instant communication.

Mercury retrogrades in general are a potent time to slow down, unhook from things we are stuck on and reflect. And this retrograde promises to deliver this plus it has the added value of going valiantly into our dark places with our Spirit guides firmly holding our hands to let go of what we fear.

In this process, we may be shown another path all together that we had not seen before that will liberate us from our little busy minds and towards higher consciousness. We also may have a Spirit guide come forth that we have not connected with before such as an ancestor, a part of your higher self or a teacher. Be open, be curious and be fearless. The way is lit.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

