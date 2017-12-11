ASTROLOGY: Mercury in Retrograde, Going Backwards



By Madame Dana Zia

How ya all doing out there? Yes, the planets and the stars have been busy stirring the pot and things are getting complicated. One of the things complicating the cosmos is on December 3rd Mercury, the fast planet that goes around our sun in a mere 88 days, went retrograde. This basically means backwards it went backwards and will be that way till December 23rd.

Now let me try to explain that. First off, planets do not go backwards, ever. But once upon a time when the world was full of wonder and our ancestors were trying to figure out the great cosmos without any telescopes, they would observe visible planets occasionally going….. backwards. This was due to the way our own orbit interacts with those of the other planets, they might sometimes appear to be traveling backward through the night sky. This is, in fact, an illusion, which we call apparent retrograde motion. Mercury appears retrograde three times a year for three weeks.

But strange things happen during this “retrograde” period that cannot be denied. Things, particularly plans, communication and technology, go awry. Mercury in ancient mythology is the messenger god, quick footed and sliver tongued, he rules communication, travel, contracts, expression and coordination. So when this sure footed planet is going “backwards” things that go, and go fast, like cars and computers can short out and generally be in a huge snarl.

But even though these things are very frustrating, the secret to get through these phases is to relax. I know I know, in our “go fast” world this is not what you wanted to hear but I assure you that is the intent of the Mercury retrograde. It is to ask you to step back from that computer, iPhone or overbooked schedule and slow down. Take time to marvel at nature, enjoy the crafts or nurture relationships. It’s also said that intuition is high during these periods, and coincidences can be extraordinary. Breathe, relax, take a walk with an old friend. Or how bout go for a date with your spouse? You get the picture.

Also it is wise to plan for extra time to do anything fast during this retrograde season. About a week or two before Mercury retrogrades, finish any tasks or projects at hand. You can’t stop your life but plan ahead, have back-up plans, and be prepared for angrier people, crashing computer and miscommunication.

Some people blame Mercury retrograde for “bad” things that happen in their lives. Instead, take this time to sit back and review where you put your energy in your life. For example, if family and faith are important to you, are you putting your energies there or just overextended in other areas? This is an opportunity to take stock of what is important to you and refocus your energies where it is beneficial.