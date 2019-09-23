ASTROLOGY: Fall Equinox 2019



By Madame Dana Zia

Balance. It is what we seek in life and especially in times like this. Today, September 23rd, the Sun moves into Libra the sign of equilibrium on the Fall Equinox which is opposed by Chiron. During the equinox, the contrasts of the world, light and dark, up and down, and left and right are balanced. There is no you and me, or this and that, instead there is just one. One planet, one world, and even one soul.

This is being demonstrated so very profoundly by the youngster Greta Thunberg, who’s lonely vigil to bring balance to our climate has been joined by the collective. On Friday, September 20th it is estimated that over 4 million people joined her on the Climate Strike, to call awareness to balance by bringing focus to our wounds. (Chiron’s involvement)

Libra is about the collective, it is about being human but being there for each other no matter what. It is also about working in thoughtful, non-hierarchical groups to achieve balance. Libra reminds me of the King Authur legends of the knights of round table, where all are equal and all bring something to the group to contribute. This is the medicine that our times need. Where do we need to contribute to the collective to help with a more balanced tomorrow?

On a personal level, balance requires a spiritual journey into our own flaws and beliefs that no longer serve us. With Libra being an air sign it is wonderful time to do some housekeeping on our thoughts. It all starts with the 60,000 thoughts that whirl through our head everyday. What thoughts have we innocently believed that we can change for a more balanced future? What do you want to start thinking about to replace negativity?

These are powerful times that are pregnant with opportunities to shift the personal and the collective towards balance. The pull towards higher consciousness is calling, how can you bring more balance into your life? The stars are aligned for this right now, come on in and catch a cloud.