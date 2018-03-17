ASTROLOGY: Chiron – New Moon in Pisces 3/16/18



by Madame Dana Zia

Compassion. That is the word to focus on the next few days as the new Moon in Pisces conjuncts Chiron and the Sun in the last degrees of Pisces on March 17th at 6:11am PST. This Moon rattles the bones of old wounds thought to be carefully tucked away in a safe place. The un-master wounds, the wounds that possess the keys that unlock a greater understanding of ourselves and our desires.

Chiron is a half planet, half comet with a unique and erratic orbit that takes 50 years to go around the Sun…more or less. In the natal chart, Chiron is symbolized by the “wounded healer”. It represents our deepest un-mastered wound and our efforts to heal the wound. Chiron was named after the centaur (half horse, half man) in Greek mythology who was a healer and teacher who, ironically, could not heal himself.

Compassion, which Pisces possess an ocean of, is what flows freely to gently caress these wounds and gingerly soothe them into speaking to us in terms that we can understand to evolve from the wounded to the healed. This new Moon is trine Jupiter in Scorpio which is the perfect combination to bring a restorative balm to the wounds to repair them through going deep. Don’t be afraid, let go into the morass of pain and it will wash you clean.

Breathe, relax, do something healing for yourself and take a gentle swim in the compassion that we are floating in. Stay low key if you are really feeling this as your wound is on your sleeve and can easily have the scab knocked off. If the inner voice is yelling, shameful or angry, recognize the wound under it and let it go. It was only in finally letting go the struggle with the wound that Chiron finally ascended it.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

