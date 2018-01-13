ASTROLOGY: Capricorn 1/12/18



By Madame Dana Zia

Capricorn power is happening right now in a most dramatic way with many planets gathering in that sign! The plants Mercury, who just entered Capricorn, Saturn, Pluto, Sun and Venus (Who is resting her light next to the Sun’s magnificence), and then the moon there as well for the 15 and 16th of January. Wowza. And if we aren’t feeling that enough, Uranus, the planet of unexpected change, is squaring off with the Sun and Venus as they are doing their dance in light. It’s time to talk about Capricorn and how we can all use this energy to grow into sustainability.

To break the complicated Capricorn down into a nut shell, it is all about right use of resources, Sustainability, thinking 7 generations ahead and backwards. Capricorn begins right at the winter solstice when the light begins to return to the earth but it is also the darkest hour of the year. This makes Capricorn very good at sowing seeds about the future and hatching and implementing practical ideas on thriving. These natives to the winter are the oldest earth sign and therefore are wise and considered an elder.

Far thinking and planning are very important parts of the Capricorn so that they may get themselves and their loved ones through the long bleak winter without starving. This makes them very good at right use of what resources they have. Very resourceful, determined and great manifestors, they are masters of the practical application of how to make things work out, usually for the better.

With all this energy buzzing in this capable sign, it is a great time to take stock of your resources and tighten the reins where needed. This is a fruitful time to set up a budget and a plan to use your resources in practical ways to make your dreams come true. With the Sun and Venus in Capricorn square Uranus there is a strong undercurrent to break free from old patterns of squandering your energy. Instead of feeling anxious of what you have wasted, perhaps turn your attention to taking 15 mins a day to sit and do nothing but listen for the quiet inside of you.

That deep silence that is like the winter snow that is quietly waiting there to commune with us if we just put down the distractions and shame. It will guide you and by taking this time, you will create more time. That is the essence of Capricorn and sustainability. Plan ahead for both you, your family and your community with this powerful energy. Act locally, think globally is also the good medicine of this powerful sign.