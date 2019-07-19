Art Reception, Concert & Stone Carving Workshops August 2nd through 4th at the Bay City Arts Center

The Bay City Arts Center (BCAC) is pleased to announce an art-filled weekend August 2nd through 4th, featuring an art opening, a Delta-rock and folk music concert, and two days of stone carving workshops. Kicking off the weekend, BCAC’s “First Friday” opening will showcase a free exhibition of paintings by local artist Rhonda Wright on August 2nd from 5:00 to 7:00PM. Saturday, August 3rd, will kick off two days of “Discovery in Stone” workshops, where participants can try their hand at stone carving from 9:00AM to 4:00PM. Stone and tools will be provided, with instructors on hand to assist where needed. There will be a potluck lunch both days, as well as a steady stream of great music courtesy of the BCAC’s radio station, KAYN-LP, 92.9FM. Tuition is by donation.

On Saturday night, August 3rd, renowned musical duo Mojo Holler will headline a very special concert, with Bay City’s very own Amanda Stanaway opening the show with a set of her original songs. Doors will open at 6:30PM, and the music will play from 7 to 10 PM. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at Mana’s Kitchen or at the BCAC office.

Mojo Holler has developed a loyal following on the North Coast thanks to their regular shows at the Sand Dollar in Rockaway Beach. The duo were lauded by South by Southwest founder Louis Black, who called them the ‘godchildren of Mississippi Fred McDowell.” Amanda Stanaway, singer-songwriter and owner of Mana’s Kitchen on US101, is a brilliant singer and guitarist who has performed in venues across the country. The pairing of these performances is guaranteed to provide a stellar concert.



The Bay City Arts Center is a community workshop, gallery, art school, auditorium, yoga studio, dining hall and radio station wrapped up in one historic building in downtown Bay City. It’s also a collection of volunteers and friends who come together in the name of art, expression, and reverence for the beauty of the North Coast. The Arts Center offers monthly art shows, with First Friday receptions. Tuesdays feature evening yoga classes by Emily Fanjoy, and the third Sunday of every month begins with its legendary pancake breakfast.