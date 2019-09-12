Art of Growing Oysters featuring Garibaldi Dock Walk – Sunday, September 15

Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the oyster industry in Tillamook County during the last planned Art of Growing Oysters tour this year on Sunday September 15th from 10AM to 2PM. These popular tours are usually filled, but there are still openings – so register now for this FREE fun and informative Explore Nature event. This tour includes a stop at Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery followed by a dock walk along the marina in Garibaldi with Pacific Seafood. Get a chance to board the oyster barge, learn about the gear and techniques used to harvest oysters, and more.

WEBS and partners are hosting these events as part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Led by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, these meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy.

Register at: www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/482171295693162/

Eventbrite Registration: Art of Growing Oysters – Garibaldi Dock Walk with Pacific Seafood



