Art of Aging and Dying: Difficult Conversations, Suicide Awareness with Terra Marzano, Wed. Sept. 25th, 3-5pm at Hoffman Center for the Arts

Art of Dying- Difficult Conversations: Suicide Awareness and Intervention

with Terra Marzano

Wednesday, September 25 | 3:00-5:00pm, Admission: $5

Hoffman Center for the Arts | 594 Laneda Avenue | Manzanita

In honor of National Suicide Awareness Month, at September’s Art of Dying program Terra Marzano will host a discussion regarding mental health, self-harm, and suicide.

While emotional pain is one of the most universal human experiences, it is often an uncomfortable and therefore avoided topic among friends and family. In this Art of Dying discussion, we will discuss ways of holding space for the pain of those around us and review simple tools to support those we love who may be struggling with depression, self-harm, or having thoughts of suicide.

Terra has a knack for approaching tough topics in a way that is both sensitive and straight-forward. In this presentation, she will cover aspects of QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer), including how to talk about suicide and local resources for accessing professional support. Questions and group discussion are encouraged.

Terra Marzano is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with over 15 years of experience in the mental health field, including extensive practice in the area of crisis assessment and intervention. She has a special interest in healthcare transformation and improving the patient experience across the life span.

If you’d like to be on an email list for the Art of Aging and Dying announcements or would like more information, contact Tela Skinner at telaskinner@gmail.com.

The Art of Aging/Art of Dying Series is a program of Hoffman Center for the Arts. www.hoffmanarts.org.